Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,164 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
