Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,164 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

