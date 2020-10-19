AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

