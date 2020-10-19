Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.16 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

