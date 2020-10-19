First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,356 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $287.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

