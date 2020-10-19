First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $365,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

