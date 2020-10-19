Arden Trust Co Sells 820 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 53,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,552.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 95,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 105,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.