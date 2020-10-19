Arden Trust Co Sells 442 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

