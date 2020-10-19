Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.66 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

