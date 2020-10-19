Riverview Trust Co Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

