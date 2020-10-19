Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $307,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after acquiring an additional 989,470 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,845,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $192.94 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

