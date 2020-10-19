2,440 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

