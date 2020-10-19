Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

NTRS stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

