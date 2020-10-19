Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.