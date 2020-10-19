7,500 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

