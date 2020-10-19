Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.5% during the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 79,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 63.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 707,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $4,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

