Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

NYSE V opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

