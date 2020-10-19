Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

FB stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.