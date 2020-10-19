Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $348.45 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

