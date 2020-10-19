Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 17,269 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,202 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4,766.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 652,675 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 493,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $1.92 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

