Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UDR by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 542,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UDR by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 517,947 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $33.01 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

