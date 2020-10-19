Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

