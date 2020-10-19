Arden Trust Co Has $4.92 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $287.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

