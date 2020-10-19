Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

EGP opened at $138.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.