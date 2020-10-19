Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
