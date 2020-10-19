Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

