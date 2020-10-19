Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $17.70 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

