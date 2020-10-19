Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Best Buy stock opened at $119.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $121.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

