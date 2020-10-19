Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $39.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

