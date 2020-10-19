Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

