First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $337,000 Position in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

