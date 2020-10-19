First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,932 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $59.23 on Monday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

