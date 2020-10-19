Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 2,851 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $99.52 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.