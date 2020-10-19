Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

