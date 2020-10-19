Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

