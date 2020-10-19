Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

