Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 159,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 138,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.2% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 113,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.