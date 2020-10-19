Diversified Trust Co Invests $254,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 424,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

