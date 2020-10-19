DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $914,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AFLAC by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AFLAC by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $37.21 on Monday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.