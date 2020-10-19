Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $491,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,942,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 143,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

