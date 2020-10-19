Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $797,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $124.13 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.