Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $422,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

