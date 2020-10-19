Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

