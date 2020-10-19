IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:INFO opened at $81.32 on Monday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Several analysts have commented on INFO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in IHS Markit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 91.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 499,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $870,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

