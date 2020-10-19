Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Costamare by 36.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 183,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 26.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 287,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

CMRE stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $834.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.