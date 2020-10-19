10,038 Shares in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 109.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 343,045 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 148.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 730.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEN opened at $7.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a PE ratio of 146.60 and a beta of 0.98. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

