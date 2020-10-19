Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OII shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

