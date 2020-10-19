11,302 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

