Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $85,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CECE opened at $7.86 on Monday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

