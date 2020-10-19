Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SFE opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.40. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

