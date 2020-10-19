Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

