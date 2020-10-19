Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $426,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

